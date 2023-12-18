The Jasper Water Department has issued a boil order for water customers on Franklin Street, between 14th and 15th streets. This is the only location affected.

The boil order will be in effect until Thursday, December 21st. Water will be safe to use for bathing, laundry, and dishes. However, water should not be used for drinking. if water is needed for cooking or consumption, bring water to a rapid boil for 5 minutes and let cool.

If you have any questions concerning the boil order, contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252