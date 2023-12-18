Outdoor Indiana magazine’s January/February issue features a cover article on where and how to safely enjoy the total solar eclipse that will darken much of the Hoosier State during daylight hours on April 8th.

The issue also includes articles on the rich Indiana heritage of maple syrup production, as well as how to hunt shed deer antlers.

Outdoor Indiana is available now at Indiana State Park Inns across the state for $4. You can also buy subscriptions online or by phone for $15 for one year and $28 for two years.

To read article excerpts, or purchase a subscription, go to OutdoorIndiana.org. You can also purchase a subscription by calling 317-233-3046.