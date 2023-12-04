Latest News

The preschool programs at Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School recently have been named NAEYC Accredited Preschool Programs.

NAEYC Accreditation helps parents find the best possible early childhood experience for children. After an extensive application process, NAEYC program assessors visit each program to determine that it meets NAEYC standards.

Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School are the only school-based preschool programs in Indiana to receive this title.

The classrooms of Mrs. Jordan Beach and Mrs. Mindy Sendelweck were chosen to be observed. The notes from the observation included that there were “high-quality adult/child interactions seen throughout the observation period. Communication among staff members was strong and effective.”

To learn more about NAEYC Accreditation and read about the standards, visit naeyc.org/.

