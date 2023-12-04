Ronald D. Sons, age 55, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Ronnie was born in Bedford, Indiana, on January 17, 1968, to Jim and Mardena (Hatfield) Sons. He married Dedria Sanders on October 27, 2023.

He was a 1987 graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School.

He most recently worked at Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

Ronnie was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ronnie was a very giving person and gave the ultimate gift of life to others by being an organ donor. His life will be honored in those lives he has saved.

Surviving are his wife Dedria Sanders, Jasper, IN, two children, Amanda (Kyle) Alcorn, Bedford, IN, and Gabe (Michelle) Sons, Bedford, IN, three stepchildren, Tabitha (Greg) Schrock, Evansville, IN, Tia (Clint Mann) Sanders, Winslow, IN, and Chandler (Lorelei) Sanders, Francisco, IN, 11 grandchildren, Berkleigh, Knox, Bennett, Payton, Colton, Jerrell, Meredith, David, Adam, Lily, and Olivia, two sisters, Diane (Greg) Mabrey, Bedford, IN, and Debbie Marsh, Mitchell, IN, and Roger Sons and Robbie (Shelly) Sons, both of Bedford, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Richard “Rick” Sons, and one brother-in-law, Terry Marsh.

A funeral service for Ronald D. Sons will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.