The Energy Assitance Program, or EAP, is a program designed by the State of Indiana to provide a one-time annual benefit to assist Hoosiers in need with the rising home energy costs.

The benefits will be paid straight to the utility vendor, however, in the rare case that utilities are included in the monthly rent applicants may still qualify for assistance.

For more information please visit https://ihcda.rhsconnect.com/portal/Account/Login.

You may also call 211 or contact your local service provider to apply in person.

The EAP application period ends on May 20, 2024.

