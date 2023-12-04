The 2023 Festival of Trees is in full swing at the Dubois County Museum. Over forty-seven trees have been decorated by museum volunteers, local organizations and community decorators representing the sixteen communities (fifteen communities plus one township technically) in the county. A tree voting contest continues to decide the Most Favorite/Best Decorated Christmas tree. The trees are display throughout the museum with the community sponsored trees arranged by the community murals. Votes will be taken until Thursday, December 21, when the winners will be announced at the Free Evening to Celebrate the Season at the Dubois County Museum. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the festive decorations and the superb effort put forth by the many volunteers to dress the museum for the 2023 Holiday season. Winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m. Attendance prizes will also be drawn out this evening to those in attendance.

Decorating trees this year are these organizations: Sister Cities, Holy Family Church Celebrating 75 years, Rotary Club, Purdue Extension, Girl Scouts, St. Paul’s Celebrating 175 years, local Artisans/Crafters, Living Hope Baptist Church, Memorial Hospital and VFWAuxiliary, American Legion in Jasper, Daughters of the American Revolution, Chess Nights at Museum, and Junior Achievement. The Communities represented (in order by murals) are St. Anthony, Duff, Ferdinand, St. Henry/Johnsburg, Holland, Ireland, Portersville, Celestine, Schnellville, Haysville, Columbia Township, Zoar, Jasper, Dubois, Huntingburg, and Birdseye.

Several trees have been decorated by our museum volunteers and are on display.

The Santa Figurine Collection, gifted to the museum by Kay Smock, have been added to the collection this year and have been lovingly displayed throughout the museum by our skilled volunteers.

Special thanks to Janet Schitter for decorating the lobby area. Several other decorators in the county will be adding their artistic touch to the lobby in the upcoming year.