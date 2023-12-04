Tamara L. McCarty, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tamara was born on December 28, 1965, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Jessie and Nora Judith (Lagenour) McCarty

She as a graduate of Southridge High School.

She worked for Nancy Bayer Trucking and was a waitress for Heichelbech’s Restaurant for many years.

Tamara loved doing arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Paige McCarty, Evansville, IN, Sawyer Schutz, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Olivia, Kohen and Corbyn, her Father, Jessie McCarty, Huntingburg, IN, and one sister, Brandi (Matt) Leinenbach, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Nora Judith “Judy” McCarty and one brother, James McCarty.

A prayer service for Tamara L. McCarty will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. prayer service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.