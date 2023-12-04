Latest News

2023 Festival of Trees in Full Swing at Dubois County Museum Jasper Elementary and Ireland Elementary Preschool Programs Named NAEYC Accredited Preschool Programs Jasper Community Arts Announces a New Exhibit Called “Balancing of Humors” at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Friends of the Ferdinand Library Hosting their December Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend JPD Asking for Public’s Assistance Identifying Female Subject Related to Incident at St. Vincent De Paul Store

Tamara L. McCarty, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tamara was born on December 28, 1965, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Jessie and Nora Judith (Lagenour) McCarty

She as a graduate of Southridge High School.

She worked for Nancy Bayer Trucking and was a waitress for Heichelbech’s Restaurant for many years.

Tamara loved doing arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Paige McCarty, Evansville, IN, Sawyer Schutz, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Olivia, Kohen and Corbyn, her Father, Jessie McCarty, Huntingburg, IN, and one sister, Brandi (Matt) Leinenbach, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her mother, Nora Judith “Judy” McCarty and one brother, James McCarty.

A prayer service for Tamara L. McCarty will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.  There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. prayer service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post