According to the Jasper Police Department, they were dispatched to 1402 Newton Street on Monday about a possible intoxicated driver who had struck a retaining wall with their vehicle.

Once on scene, JPD located the subject, identified as 43-year-old Gabriel Majak of Jasper, and detained him as they believed he was under the influence. Majak was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical blood draw where his BAC tested .293.

Also during the investigation, it was determined that Majak had also struck a house earlier with his 2018 Dodge RAM pick-up and had left the scene of the accident.

Majak was taken to the Dubois County Security Center and is facing the following charges: