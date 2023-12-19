According to the Jasper Police Department, at around 8:13 AM on Monday, they were dispatched just past the Kellerville Road intersection on West 15th Street about a two-vehicle accident involving a boat.

Police say that 50-year-old Michelle Wiseman of Jasper was driving a 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan along that section of road while 52-year-old Brent Bodkins of Jasper was traveling eastbound on 15th in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was pulling a trailer with a 2022 Nitro Speedboat behind it. As Wiseman was passing Bodkin, Wiseman’s minivan suddenly went left of center striking the the trailer that Bodkin’s vehicle was pulling. This pushed Bodkins trailer to the south side of the roadway impacting a utility pole.

The 2022 Nitro Speedboad came off the trailer and to rest in the roadway.

Wiseman’s 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan as well as Bodkin’s 2022 Nitro Boat and trailer were considered total losses while Bodkin’s 2021 Toyota Tacoma sustained only $3000 in damages.

No charges were filed in this accident.