A Jasper woman was arrested on OWI charges after a traffic stop.

At approximately 12:40 AM this morning, a Jasper Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Black 2018 Chevy Trax at St. Charles Street and Northwood Avenue.

Upon investigation, it was determined the driver of the Chevy, 26-year-old, Biatris Garcia Gonzalez, of Jasper, was under the influence of alcohol.

Gonzalez was transported to the Jasper Police Department for a Certified Chemical Test and the results tested as .117.

Gonzalez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated with prior conviction and operating while intoxicated endangerment.