Back in September we brought you the story of 21 defendants who were charged in a federal indictments for trafficking fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine; as well as possessions of illegal firearms, money laundering, and dog fighting in the city of Indianapolis.

This past Wednesday, December 6, additional search warrants were executed for the cities of Munice, Indianapolis, and Anderson leading to several more arrests directly tied to this September indictment.

Federal agents also seized 12 firearms; significant quantities of controlled substances; over $42,075 in cash; dog fighting paraphernalia; and approximately 75 dogs. The following men were each charged with Conspiracy to engage in an Animal Fighting Venture:

Ryan Hicks, 37

Willie Lee, 47

Marven Carswell, 71

Ernest Young, 49

Brent Hutchinson, 43

Robert Hamer, 41

Daymond Mason, 49

If convicted, each defendant charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to 5 years in federal prison. The following investigative agencies collaborated to make this investigation and the recent warrant executions possible:

Federal Bureau of Investigation- Indianapolis

U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigation

Indiana Gaming Commission

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Michelle P. Brady and Adam J. Eakman, who are prosecuting this case.

