Two suspects remain at large and twenty-one have been arrested as the result of an extensive LEO operation in central Indiana that uncovered trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine; illegal possession of firearms, money laundering, and dog-fighting.

The efforts of more than 300 federal, state, and local authorities gained probable cause for more than 25 search warrants that were executed on August 31, 2023. Through the execution of those warrants over 40 firearms were seized, 90 dogs were rescued, cash amounting to over $55,000, and excessive quantities of illegal drugs were taken off the streets.

According to court documents, several of the apprehended men paid for the cost of the drugs with wire transfers, smuggled the contraband into the U.S. from Mexico, and made transactions with their dealers using CashApp. Throughout this investigation, authorities discovered a significant dog-fighting and illegal gambling ring based in the Indianapolis area with some members that have been involved in dog-fighting incidents since at least 20 years ago.

If convicted each defendant could face up to 5 years in federal prison.