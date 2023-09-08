Vincennes University is holding multiple events in September for National Suicide Prevention Month.

The VU Counseling Center works with community partners to educate students, faculty, staff, and the public about preventing suicide.

The Counseling Center will sponsor a free lunch and learn event about mental health and suicide prevention for VU students, faculty, staff, and community members on Friday, September 15th, at 11 AM ET in Beckes Student Union. TED Talks Speaker and Educator Ann Moss Rogers will share her personal story as the featured speaker. Registration is required and can be done by visiting vinu.edu/all-events.

On Saturday, September 16th, the Counseling Center will host its annual Knox County Suicide Prevention Walk on the Vincennes Campus. The walk begins at 9 AM ET at the VU Outdoor Track located at 1600 Short Street. Registration for the walk is free, and all are welcome to participate. To register for the walk visit vinu.edu/all-events. The rain location is the indoor track at the VU Student Recreation Center.

VU’s Counseling Center would like to remind students that they provide confidential emotional counseling and consultation to all VU students. To learn more visit vinu.edu/web/counseling-center.