New information for the Mid-States Corridor Study has been released.

A Tier 1 Combined Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision for the Mid-States Corridor Study was issued by the Federal Highway Administration and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The document includes changes to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement based on agency and public input. The FEIS and ROD was published with an anticipated Federal Register Notice of Availability of September 15th, 2023.

The Tier 1 Study of an improved highway connection in southern Indiana is a product of the successful partnership of the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority and INDOT. The Preferred Alternative extends 54 miles from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing US 231 interchange.

The FEIS and ROD is available for viewing online at midstatescorridor.com/feis/ and at the following locations: