The entirety of the 2023 Miss Dale Fall Festival Pageant and Crowning, recorded on Sunday, 9/03/2023, at the Heritage Hills High School Auditorium.
Recorded by: Jeremy Markos
Edited by: Kaitlyn Neukam
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The entirety of the 2023 Miss Dale Fall Festival Pageant and Crowning, recorded on Sunday, 9/03/2023, at the Heritage Hills High School Auditorium.
Recorded by: Jeremy Markos
Edited by: Kaitlyn Neukam