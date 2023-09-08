The Jasper Arts Center has announced the winners of the 30th annual Juried Arts Exhibit.

The winners for the Juried Art Exhibit at Jasper Community Arts, Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, were announced at the award ceremony and reception on Thursday, September 7th.

Best of Show went to Katherine Watts of Evansville, IN for her piece, Recycling Failures.

The Award of Excellence went to Carolyn Roth of Evansville, IN for her piece, Crying Wolf.

And the Award of High Honor went to Eric Harmon of Paoli, IN for his piece, Telescope.

Honorable Mentions include James Binkley of Jasper, IN for his piece, Home Team; Melissa Potts of Montgomery, IN for her piece, Need a Minute; Carl Berges of Hanson, KY for his piece, Musical Duo; David Hamilton of Owensboro, KY for his piece, Shaker Gathering; and Kazhia Kolb of Saint Meinrad, IN for her piece, Man Reading.

This year’s judge for the show was Fernando Lozano, and to ensure fairness judging was made without identifying the artists.