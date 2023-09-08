INDOT is accepting applications for its Engineering Scholarship Program.

The Engineering Scholarship Program is available for undergraduate and graduate students and recipients receive financial assistance, as well as opportunities for paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full-time in one of Indiana’s accredited Civil Engineering schools. The program must also be certified by Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology. Eligible universities with ABET-certified Civil Engineering programs include Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Trine University, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, University of Southern Indiana, Indiana State University and Valparaiso University.

The scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary Civil Engineering education. Scholarship funds can be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients have the opportunity to work at INDOT in full-time, paid positions during summer breaks and upon graduation.

To learn more about the INDOT Engineering Scholarship Program and the application process, visit indotscholarship.in.gov.

Applications for the 2024-2025 school year must be emailed or postmarked by Sunday, December 31st, 2023.

Anyone with questions can contact Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or visit indotscholarship.in.gov.