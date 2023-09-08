Multiple local schools and a local teacher were given awards at the Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala.

During the second annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, hosted in Indianapolis on Friday, September 8th, the Indiana Department of Education awarded nearly $5 million to schools and educators across the state.

IDOE awarded districts with up to $250,000 for excellence in areas including early literacy, STEM, student pathways, college readiness, community collaboration, and educator professional development. The size of each financial award was proportional to the respective school or district’s total student population. Awards must be used to sustain and expand the school’s current impactful programming, support teachers, and mentor other schools.

The local schools receiving the 2023 Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala awards are:

Cedar Crest Intermediate of Southeast Dubois County School Corporation received $50,600 for the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award; recognizing individual schools that provide high-quality professional learning support for educators.

Northeast Dubois Elementary of Northeast Dubois School Corporation received $64,625 for the Excellence in Early Literacy Award; recognizing individual schools that have established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills.

And Perry Central Junior-Senior High of Perry Central Community Schools received $160,050 for the Excellence in Student Pathways Award; recognizing individual schools that prioritize access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships.

Additionally, 16 outstanding educators were awarded $2,500 each from sponsors for their commitment to areas such as professional growth, the use of technology in the classroom, and cultivating community partnerships.

Out of the 16 2023 Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala individual awardees, Mindy Sendelweck, Pre-K teacher from Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools received the Early Childhood Educator Excellence Award. This award recognizes individual early childhood educators with over three years of experience who demonstrate a commitment to supporting Indiana’s youngest students in developing kindergarten readiness skills.