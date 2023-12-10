Parents and kids often disagree on what items make for the “best” packed school lunch, with children wanting something tasty, but parents looking for something healthy.

To help make sure children are happy with what’s in their packed lunch, Crestline.com recently surveyed families across the country to find out what states have the most and least kid-approved lunches, what are the children’s favorite lunchbox items, and other statistics.

While Tennesee takes home the title of having the most kid-approved packed lunches, and California having the least kid-approved packed lunches, Indiana sits at having the 5th lowest kid-approved packed lunches.

Some other statistics found in the survey include:

Parents in Indiana are the 3rd most likely to spend less than 5 minutes packing their kid’s lunch.

Indiana parents are most likely to pack chips, bread, and deli meat in their child’s lunch.

The most kid-approved lunch items are pizza and juice.

To see the full study findings, visit crestline.com/c/states-with-best-school-lunches.