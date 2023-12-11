Linda L. Uhde, age 74, born in Evansville, Indiana, on January 26, 1949, residing in Dale, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2023, surrounded by her close extended family, Jeff and Khatuna Philipps of Dale. Her joy was to watch Estella and Jeffy Philipps grow.

Linda attended Ball State University and the University of Evansville, earning a teaching degree which she put to good practice teaching elementary children in Huntingburg for over 30 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed participating in the Dale Optimist Club, attending Christ Community Church of Dale, reading and painting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Harold and Bertha Joy Uhde; and sister, Brenda Hart.

She is survived by her sister, Cinda Cason of Evansville, Indiana; niece and nephew, Morgan Cason and Robert Cason; and great nephews, James and Lincoln.

Linda was a very kind and giving soul. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services for Linda Uhde will be held at 11:00 a.m., C.S.T., (12:00 noon, E.S.T.), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Christ Community Church of Dale.

Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery in Dale, Indiana. Pastor Mike Turner will officiate at the service. Friends may call for visitation at the Christ Community Church of Dale one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Christ Community Church of Dale.

