Tell City- For those in the holiday mood to give back to their community, the Tell City “Giving Wall” is just the thing.

The “City of Tell City” Facebook page announced the holiday project was up and running on Friday. City officials say all you need to do is bring your donation in a sealed bag and clip it to the wall using the clothespins on the strand of Christmas Lights.

Tell City is also encouraging creativity with the items by suggesting some different types of items like coloring books for kids, socks, gloves, etc.

They are warning those who donate to be mindful of some food items that might freeze during the December temps.

The “Giving Wall” is located in front of the City Hall building on Main Street in Tell City.