A Jasper woman was arrested for OWI on Thursday in the early morning hours.

According to JPD on November 30 they were dispatched to the reports of a possible intoxicated driver at the Sunoco gas station at 14th and Newton Streets.

Upon arrival they located a female, later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Blackman of Jasper in her GMC Envoy and she tested .11 on the certified chemical tests.

Blackman was charged with OWI and OWI with endangerment and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.