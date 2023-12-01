Helen Mae (Frick) Altmeyer, born in Vincennes, Indiana, on April 8, 1942, passed away earlier this week on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 81.

She was a beautiful mother of five children and grandmother to eight. For those of you who knew her, I’m sure you experienced her kindheartedness, selflessness and love. Her life adventures included taxiing to Chicago, her service in the Air Force, soaking up the Arizona sun, and being a nurse to people in need and to her closest loved ones. Her laugh was contagious and she could always make you feel like the most important person in the world. Mom, Grandma, sister and friend….. you will be missed.

There will be no services held at this time.