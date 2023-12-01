A two-vehicle accident that occurred early Friday morning saw no injuries and about $3500 in damages.

According to JPD around 6 AM Friday they were dispatched to 14th and Newton Street for a rear-end accident, Police say that a 2012 Chevy driven by 53-year-old Brenda Seger of Velpen was traveling north on Netwon and began slowing for traffic. A 2009 Toyota driven by 25-year-old Vanessa Rivas of Huntingburg was traveling behind Seger and was unable to stop in time as Rivas’ vehicle struck the back of Seger’s.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Rivas’ 2009 Toyota sustained $2000 in damages while Segar’s 2012 Chevy sustained $1500 in damages.

Bob Luegers assisted JPD at the scene.