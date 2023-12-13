Janet M. Fuhrman, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Northwood Good Samaritan in Jasper.

Janet was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 2, 1953, to Donald and Gloria Fuhrman.

She was a 1971 Frankfort High School graduate.

Janet worked as a CNA for the Jasper Nursing Center and the Providence Home.

She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.

She volunteered at the Jasper Christian Academy for several years.

She enjoyed listening to music, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two brothers; George (Delores) Fuhrman, Evansville, and Randy Fuhrman, Huntingburg, three nieces; Janet (Bob) Barnett, Diana (Amy) Fischer, and Rhea Fuhrman, one brother-in-law; Dave Fischer, and her beloved church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister; Charlene Fischer

A funeral service for Janet M. Fuhrman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntingburg, Indiana with burial to follow at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Howard Geck will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life United Pentecostal Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com