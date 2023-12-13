As the winter chill sets in and the holiday season warms up, families across America will unite in a series of various traditions and activities.

Recently, Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach conducted a survey encompassing 3,000 families to find out how many hours are spent on these festivities and ranked the favorite festive activities.

In this survey, Indiana families averaged 11 hours and 9 minutes together embracing holiday activities.

The survey also found these activities Indiana families cherished the most when spending time together:

#1 Holiday movie marathons

#2 Viewing Christmas lights

#3 Baking cookies

#4 Ice skating

#5 Hosting or attending parties

#6 Choosing and collecting a Christmas tree

#7 Attending religious services

#8 Attending markets

#9 Volunteering

Some interesting statistics the survey found overall were above any specific activities, 90% of respondents agreed that just spending time with family is the best thing about the festive period, and November 3rd was pinpointed as the day when the average person’s anticipation for the holiday festivities began to bloom.

To see the full survey results, visit gunthervwdaytona.com/festive-frolics.htm.