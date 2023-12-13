First Place Winner in the “Most Orignal” Category: Chris Sadler – 1429 Jackson Street

The Jasper Jaycees have announced the winners of their 2023 Christmas Lighting Contest!

The Winners are:

Family Theme: 1st Place: Jarrod and Jaxin Kearby – 2627 Birk Drive 2nd Place: Josh and Jenna Anderson – 1165 Clearview Avenue 3rd Place: Daniel and Rebekah Hall – 916 Main Stree



Most Original: 1st Place: Chris Sadler – 1429 Jackson Street 2nd Place: Zach Buechlein and Blake Wiseman – 823 Giesler Road 3rd Place: Mike Olson – 1492 W 5th Avenue



Most Traditional: 1st Place: Kyle and Christine Stairs – 4170 W Brookstone Court 2nd Place: Ryan, Ashley, and Myla Hohler – 1940 Justin Street 3rd Place: Chris and Jaymie Otto – 1527 Dewey Street



Best Use of Lights: 1st Place: Matthew and Lauren Popp – 397 Daisy Lane 2nd: Mary Ann and Troy Herring – 4443 Downey Street 3rd Place: Kyle and Amanda Schroering – 1446 W 15th Street



To see more pictures of the winners, visit the Jasper Jaycees Facebook Page at facebook.com/JasperJaycees.

To find a map showing the locations of all of the entries, click here.