Donna Rae Wessel, age 81 of Jasper, IN, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, IN. She was born June 7, 1942, in Billett, IL to Raymond Claude Swarens and his wife Lena (Bogard) Swarens.

As a young woman, Donna graduated from Bridgeport Township High School in 1960. She was a homemaker to her family, had worked in sewing factories, and also worked in the healthcare profession at many healthcare facilities. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN.

On July 31, 2009, Donna married Charles Wessel, and he survives. Along with her husband, she is survived by: four children- Kim Smith and husband Mike, Marty Winkles and wife Anita, J.R. Winkles and girlfriend Terri, and Michael Winkles and wife Cheryl all of St. Francisville, IL: one brother- Bill Swarens of Beecher, IL: seven grandchildren- Jordan Burrow, Reagan Winkles, Chelsea Winkles, Alecia Winkles, Justin Winkles, Jarrett Winkles, and Caleb Winkles: five great-grandchildren- Brayden Burrow, Hunter Burrow, Arya Vories, Faylee Darnell, Jacob Winkles, and one more on the way: and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents- Raymond Claude Swarens and Lena Swarens: three brothers- Dan, Richard, and Jackie Swarens: three sisters- Shirley Hills, Pat Melcom, and Clara Koon: and one great-grandson- Dillon Perkins.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am (CST) on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport, IL. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 11:00 am. (CST) Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in St. Francisville, IL.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) directly or through the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.