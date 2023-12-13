Paul David Bateman, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:18 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Timbers in Jasper.

Paul was born in Rockport, Indiana on July 14, 1945, to Paul and Ruth (Jamison) Bateman. He married Martha Burris on March 1, 1977, in the Church of Nazarene in Colorado Springs. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2019.

He was a veteran who served in the United States Army for 30 years. While stationed in Germany and Fort Knox, he was a tank commander and drill sergeant.

He was a member of the Church of Nazarene in Jasper and the V.F.W. Post #673.

He enjoyed bluegrass music, attending church services, and traveling.

Paul is survived by three daughters; Rebecca Parker, Richmond, VA, Dayna (Josh) Bender, Cannelton, Miranda (Randy) Moyer, Evansville, two sons; Tracy (Stacy) Bateman, Hawesville, KY, Jonathan (Julia) Bateman, Jasper, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother; Ronnie Bateman, and one sister; Shirley Hardesty.

He is preceded in death by one son; Jeffrey Gonzales, two grandchildren; Megan Gonzales and Ariel Bateman.

A Celebration of Life for Paul David Bateman will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow at a later date. Pastor Larry Smith will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time on Monday at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Church of the Nazarene or a favorite charity.

