On Wednesday morning, December 13th, at approximately 5:36 a.m., Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 231 just north of County Road 900 South. This is just north of the Huntingburg airport.

Preliminary investigation indicated Macario Sandoval, 52, of Huntingburg, was driving a 2004 Nissan truck southbound on US 231 and Bryant Doane, 34, of Santa Claus, was driving a 2022 Subaru passenger car northbound on US 231. Doane was attempting to pass another vehicle and struck Sandoval’s vehicle head-on in the southbound lane. Sandoval, his passenger, Matilde Valdes, 53, of Huntingburg, and Doane all died from their injuries. The vehicle Doane was passing was not involved in the collision.

Authorities have made notifications to all the families. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Investigating Officer: Trooper Adam McBeth, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Detective Sergeant Brock Werne, Master Trooper John Yung, Detective Josh Greer, and Trooper Steven Nolan.

Assisting Agencies: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Coroner, Huntingburg Police Department, Memorial Hospital EMS, Spencer County EMS, Saint Henry Fire Department, Huntingburg Fire Department, and Dubois County Dispatch.