Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School Kindergarten Registration for the 2024-2025 school year will be opening soon.

To enroll, students must be 5 years of age on or before August 1, 2024.

Online registration will open on Monday, January 8, 2024. Online registration is a two-step process. First, there will be a SignUp Genius Link to select a time to visit the school for in-person registration on January 29, 2024. After filling out the SignUp Genius link, the PowerSchool link must be completed to be enrolled in the GJCS database. These links will become available on January 8, 2024. They will be available on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Website (gjcs.k12.in.us), Jasper Elementary School Website (jes.gjcs.k12.in.us), and Ireland Elementary School Website (ire.gjcs.k12.in.us). Additionally, the links will be available on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Facebook page.

In-person Registration will take place on January 29, 2024. Students and families will visit the school at the time selected in the SignUp Genius. Students will complete a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.

*Current Pre-kindergarten students at Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School do not have to complete online registration or attend in-person registration. Students will be completing the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in class and students are already in the GJCS database. Paperwork will be sent home to be filled out and returned.*