Jack M. Williams, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Jack was born in Princeton, Indiana, on January 5, 1929, to Ross and Lula (Batch) Williams. He married Diane Egg on July 4, 1953. She preceded him in death in October 17, 2002.

He was a 1946 Huntingburg High School graduate. He was an Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a military policeman attached to 82nd Airborne Division.

He retired after 43 years in telecommunications at Jasper’s local telephone company.

He was a member Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #147.

Jack enjoyed fishing and volunteering teaching computer classes at the Jasper Older American Center.

He is survived by two daughters; Deb Brescher, Jasper, and Lynn (Ryan) Gosman, Jasper, one son; Scott (Heather) Williams, Virginia, four grandchildren; Nick Heichelbech, Jared Sorgius, Kaden Gosman, and Grace Williams, and two great-grandchildren; Nolan and Reid Heichelbech.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by one brother; Ross Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jack M. Williams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made Holy Family Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, or a favorite charity.

