Kevin Fredrick Weisman passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Majestic Care of Bedford, Indiana.

Kevin was born October 15, 1959, to Luther Edward and Elinor “Dotty” Weisman of Otwell.

Kevin is survived by his mother and two siblings; Tom (Tina) Weisman of Otwell Ann DeCarlo, Westfield, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Lydia.

Family wishes were fulfilled for body donation through the IU School of Medicine.

A graveside service for Kevin F. Weisman will be held at a later date in Saint John’s Boone Township Cemetery.