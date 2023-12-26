Latest News

On Saturday, December 23rd, 2023, at approximately 5:32 PM, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a White 2003 Ford F250 after observing multiple moving violations on the courthouse square in Princeton. 

While speaking with the driver, the deputy noticed signs that the driver was under the influence.

After an investigation, the driver identified as 47-year-old, Melissa Ann Meyer, of Grape Vine Texas, was booked into the Gibson County Jail. 

Meyer was charged with Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Informing, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal. 

She is being held on an outstanding warrant through Tarrant County Texas pending the resolution of this Indiana Case.

