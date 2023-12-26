Gerald D. Schaeffer, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:02 p.m. surrounded by family on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Gerald was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on June 2, 1959, to Robert and Arlene (Denning) Schaeffer. He married Joan Ernst on June 5, 1982, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a 1977 graduate of Forest Park High School. He then graduated from Vincennes University with a degree in architectural design.

He retired from Universal Design, where he had worked for 42 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, and he was also a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Gerald enjoyed playing golf, traveling, cooking, home improvement projects, drawing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife Joan Schaeffer, Jasper, IN, two children, Jeremy (Manda) Schaeffer, Bloomington, IN, and Jessica (Rob) Luegers, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Fitzgerald and Maisy Schaeffer, and Robbie, Spencer, and Declan Luegers, his mother, Arlene Schaeffer, Jasper, IN, one sister, Imogene (Ed) Sigmon, Wake Forest, NC, and one brother, Michael (Tammy) Schaeffer, Avon, IN.

Preceding him in death is his father, Robert Schaeffer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald D. Schaeffer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downton Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the Dubois County Food Bank.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.