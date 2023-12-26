Joseph D. Buechlein, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at The Timbers of Jasper, Indiana.

Joe was born in Mobile, Alabama, on September 24, 1955, to Maurice and Lorraine (Striegel) Buechlein.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving as a member of the HHC 1st Bn 152nd Infantry.

He had preciously worked at Jasper Cabinet, Jasper Desk, Jasper Rubber, and then retired from Leed’s Selling Tools.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, where he taught religion, was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Men’s Club, the Jasper K of C, where he was a 4th Degree Knight, past Grand Knight and past District Deputy, Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, Weather Spotters, Dubois County RC Flyers Club, Jasper Rifle and Gun Club, and Dubois County Sportsman Club.

Surviving is his mother, Lorraine Buechlein, Jasper, IN, four siblings, Debbie (Philip) Fischer, Huntingburg, IN, Mary Sue (Michael) Gogel, Dale, IN, Diane (Mark) Brescher, Ireland, IN, and Daniel (Dana) Buechlein, Jasper, IN, one brother-in-law, Bob Atwood, Jasper, IN, 19 nieces and nephews, 34 great nieces and nephews, one goddaughter, Danielle Buechlein and one godson, Andy Fischer.

Preceding him in death is his father, Maurice Buechlein and one sister, Judy Atwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph D. Buechlein will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downton Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Knights of Columbus, Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

