Marilyn A. Begle, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, December 1, 2023.

Marilyn was born in Jasper, Indiana on October 3, 1939, to Ivan and Caroline (Ballis) Fetcher. She married Ernest L. “Ernie” Begle on November 25, 1958, in Holy Family Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2019.

She assisted her husband Ernie in the Wedding Photography business for many years.

Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed the Jasper Riverwalk, going out for morning coffee with friends, her cats Annie and Mazie, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Kelly Norris, Missouri City, TX, three sons, Kurt Begle (Pam), Jasper, Greg Begle (Jenny), Jasper, and Dean Begle (Donna), Jasper, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Allen Voegerl, Jasper, and Randy Voegerl (Mary), Celestine.

Preceding her in death beside her husband, were three sisters, Joy Rudolph-Hentrup, Mazie Krueger, and Carol Jean Fetcher, and one brother Myron Fetcher.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn A. Begle will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow on a later date at the Jasper Enlow City Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

