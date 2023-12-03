Richard Henry Lee 79, of Lamar, IN, formerly of Solsberry, IN, died on November 30, 2023 at his home.

Richard grew up in Tell City, IN until he left to attend college in Bloomington, IN where he eventually met his love, Becky Lee, and stayed in Bloomington with her to raise a family. Richard spent many years teaching thousands of students at high school and college level the Spanish language, even authoring some textbooks. His teaching years were spent in several schools: Bosse High School, Columbus High School, University School, Bloomington North, Tri-North Middle School, Ivy Tech and IUPUI.

Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Lions Club Exchange Student Program. He and Becky hosted multiple exchange students through the years, as well as, assisting other families to host their own exchange students. He even unofficially adopted one of those exchange students, Dr. Carlos Ramirez, who went on to IU after living with the Lees.

In his last days, he returned to the family farm in Lamar, IN that had been homesteaded by his great grandfather in 1855.

He is survived by wife of 51 years, Becky Lee; Sons and their wives, Tony and Trish Lee of Lamar, IN, Rob Lee and Candice Richardson of Pottstown, PA, and Nick and Jessica Lee of Ellettsville, IN; and three grandchildren, Brittany, Abby, and Alex.

Preceded in death by father and mother, Lester and Margaret Lee; Aunt and uncle, Eldo and Gilbert Bell.

He will be missed by his family and friends, and by the many special students who had the opportunity to be taught by him.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 AM CST Wed. Dec. 6, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City, IN. With burial to follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City, IN.

Visitation will be from 9AM CST till Service time at the church.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.