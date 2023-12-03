Latest News

Jasper Community Arts Announces a New Exhibit Called “Balancing of Humors” at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Friends of the Ferdinand Library Hosting their December Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend JPD Asking for Public’s Assistance Identifying Female Subject Related to Incident at St. Vincent De Paul Store 2023 Santa Claus Postmark Available Starting Today Applications for the Governor’s Fellowship Program are being Accepted Until January 31st

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Blackford County Man.

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Rick L. Roderick.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at 1 AM. 

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

His description is a white male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing dark-colored pants and no shirt.

If you have any information on Rick L. Roderick, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post