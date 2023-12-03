A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Blackford County Man.

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Rick L. Roderick.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at 1 AM.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

His description is a white male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing dark-colored pants and no shirt.

If you have any information on Rick L. Roderick, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.