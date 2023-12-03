The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their December Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, December 9th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month’s sale will feature a variety of Christmas books and materials for children and young adults. There will also be special drawings for adult and children’s Christmas books in addition to their regular monthly $5 coupon drawing. The Jigsaw puzzle table has many options to currently choose from and a packet of hot chocolate will be given with the purchase of a puzzle. Make sure to check out the Board Games area as well since all games will be priced at $1.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; and $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations.