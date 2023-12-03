Jasper Community Arts has announced they will display the work of the Evansville artist and art professor, Rob Millard-Mendez, from December 7th, 2023 through February 25th, 2024.

Millard-Mendez’s exhibit called “Balancing the Humors” features an array of handcrafted wood and mixed-media sculptures. Rob Millard-Mendez is currently a Professor of Art in the Art and Design Department at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. He holds an MFA in Fine Arts and Sculpture from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, North Dartmouth MA, and a BFA in Fine Arts and Sculpture from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Lowell, MA.

First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 (with a Gallery Talk from Rob at 5:30 pm), Thursday, January 4th, 2024, and Thursday, February 1st, 2024, all from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.