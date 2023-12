Yvonne C. Mundy, age 72 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:04 on Friday, December 1, 2023 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Yvonne was born in Iowa on December 28, 1950 to Paul and Marjorie (Achey) Shultz. She married Jerald L. Mundy on August 8, 1987 in Wilton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2017.

She was a homemaker and a hard worker.

She enjoyed yardwork, flowers, and animals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer Korthaus, Marjorie Rust (Robert), Seymour, IN, Melissa Korthaus, Jasper, IN, one son, Kenneth Korthaus, (Heather), Jasper, 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one sister, Diane Laucamp, and two brothers, Paul Jr Shultz, and Richard Shultz.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.