Mary Rousculp died at age 71, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Dec. 2, 2023.

Surviving her are her two daughters: Anna Rousculp of Colorado Springs, and Lisa Todd of Ferdinand, and one grandson: Ryder Todd of Ferdinand. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Florabell Gerber, 2 brothers, Tom Gerber, Peter Gerber and a sister, Nancy Olinger.

Mary was a Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. Mary was the founder of the “Winning Witches of Dubois County” and raised money for Cancer Awareness. She also retired after a long career at the Dubois County Herald in advertising in 2020. Mary is remembered by her family for her unconditional love, and being devoted to her many pursuits. As an artist, loving caretaker, and nurturing role model, she inspired her family and all those she met. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs; camping, fishing, or just staying home and playing Scrabble.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM EST on Thursday, December 7th in St. Ferdinand Church. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Thursday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM.

