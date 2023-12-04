James J. Seger Jr., 81 of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, December 2nd at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. James was born November 15, 1942 to James J. Sr. and Ernestine (Gogel) Seger.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Schwartz on May 11, 1963, in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. James was a former security guard at Lake Rudolph in Santa Claus.

He was formerly employed at Mobel and DMI. James was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124, Huntingburg V.F.W., St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help of Christians Church. James was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing, making turtle soup, Softball, and being with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

James is survived by his wife, Marilyn Seger; daughter, Joyce (Kenny) Hoppenjans of Ferdinand, one son, Brian (Karen) Seger of Santa Claus, and daughter, Pam (Todd) Begle of Ferdinand, one brother, William “Bill” Seger of Mariah Hill; two sisters, Mary (Dave) Rickelman of Ferdinand and Judith “Judy” Seger of Mariah Hill; nine grandchildren, Lauren Schwoeppe, Matt Seger, Payton Jacob, Katie Choate, Madi Begle, Danielle Mayes, Tyler Hoppenjans, Kayala Edwards and Jonathon Hoppenjans; five great-grandchildren, Henry, Amelia, Hart, Harvie, Lainey and one on the way.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 6th at 10:00 AM EST in Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military graveside rights.

Visitation will be on Tuesday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4:00 to 8:00 PM EST and again on Wednesday from 7-to 9:30 AM EST at the funeral home.

