Joseph L. Brinkman, age 56, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at home.

Joe was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 12, 1967, to Wilfred and Darlene (Schepers) Brinkman.

He was a 1986 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was an upholsterer for Kimball and worked for Franz Cleaning Services.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper K of C, and the American Legion Post #147.

Joe enjoyed watching and collecting movies, doing puzzles, and spending time with his cat, Norman.

Surviving are two sons, Logan Brinkman, Celestine, IN, and Jacob Brinkman, Dubois, IN, one granddaughter, Rylynn Brinkman, his father, Wilfred Brinkman, Jasper, IN, one sister, Kathy (Tony) Grewe, West Chester, PA, and one brother, Scott (Christine) Brinkman, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Darlene Brinkman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph L. Brinkman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Leukemia Association or the wishes of the family.

