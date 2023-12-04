Stanley L. Mehling, 75, of Ferdinand passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his home.

Stanley was born on September 18, 1948, in Ferdinand to Alois and Leona (Braunecker) Mehling.

Stan started his career at Weyer Electric, then joined his brothers, surveying work with Mehling Surveying for 42 years. He also owned and operated the family farm, the farm was his passion. He loved the JX95 Case tractor and keeping the farm clean. Stan always knew how to crack a joke. He never met a stranger.

Surviving are two brothers, Mike (Linda) Mehling of Jasper, and Ken Mehling of Ferdinand. Three sisters, Valeria “Bootsie” Schwoeppe of St. Henry, Norma Roos of Dale, and Sue (Terry) Weyer of Ferdinand. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lee Mehling, and a sister, Irma Gogel.

Services will be held on Friday, December 8th at 10:00 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and Friday from 7:00 until the time of the service at the funeral Home.

As Stan would say “Everything you learned here today is confidential”