Ricky R. Singer, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:17 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, with his wife by his side.

Ricky was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 5, 1957, to Ralph and Rosalie (Thacker) Singer. He married Julie Redecker in March of 2014.

He was a woodworker, car salesman, and a jack of all trades.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife, grandchildren, family, and friends.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

He is survived by his wife; Julie Singer, Jasper, two sons; Erik (Xiaonan) Singer and Joseph Fields, four daughters, Misty (Matt) Ewing, Lori (Nick) Sermersheim, Autumn Redecker, Summer Abel, three sisters, Peggy Blaize, Charlene Egloff, Phyllis Roberts, three brothers, Gordon (Georgann) Singer, Gary (Rita) Singer, and Donnie Singer, seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Winter Redecker and one brother, Terry Singer.

The family would like to thank Jeremy Sharp for going above and beyond and for his extended kindness.

A visitation for Ricky R. Singer will be held from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.