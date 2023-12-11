More than 30 public art projects across the state funded by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation’s IN Indiana Public Art and Placemaking Grants were recently completed by local organizations.

The IDDC Public Art Activation Grant funds Indiana-specific public artwork throughout Indiana. Public artwork created in partnership with artists features the IN Indiana campaign. The non-matching grant-funded public art projects up to $10,000.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant allows communities to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly visible locations throughout the state. This is a matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and placemaking efforts.

Projects were selected based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors, with preference given to locations in high-view areas and places that create potential photo opportunities.

The local organizations that completed public art projects funded by IDDC are:

Destination Huntingburg located at 401 4th St. in Huntingburg – Artist: Elizabeth Wertman;

Discover Downtown Washington located at 107 E Main St. in Washington – Artist: Barb Stahl;

Main Street Jasper located at the Alley on the corner of the Courthouse Square on Main Street in Jasper – Artist: Blondebrush;

Pike County Public Library located at 105 Center St. in Winslow – Artist: Jason Martin.

To view all the final murals, go to VisitIndiana.com/murals.

For 2024, IDDC allocated funds for the IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant and the Indiana Destination Development Grant, with applications due on February 2nd, 2024. To learn more visit VisitIndiana.com/Grants.