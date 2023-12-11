Todd J. Traylor, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Todd was born on October 22, 1962, in Jasper, Indiana, to Thelbert and Mary Lou (Vonderheide) Traylor.

He was a 1986 graduate of Jasper High School.

He most recently worked for Pluto Corporation. He previously had worked as a welder for Versteel.

Todd was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

He was very knowledgeable of sports and was an avid sports fan and particularly followed Notre Dame, the Chicago Cubs, and I.U.

Surviving are his daughter, Mila Jo Kavanaugh, Jasper, IN, his mother, Mary Lou Traylor, Jasper, IN, 11 siblings, Steve Traylor, Vincennes, IN, Rhonda (Pat) Englert, Jasper, IN, Karla Traylor, Cape Coral, FL, Sheila (Keith) Klem, Jasper, IN, Scott Traylor, North Pole, AK, Shawn (Lisa) Traylor, Ireland, IN, Pat (significant other, Diane Brownback) Traylor, Belle Fourche, SD, Kurt (Angie) Traylor, Jasper, IN, Malana (Kurt) Hedinger, Jasper, IN, Brian (Kelly) Traylor, Evansville, IN, Brad (Susie) Traylor, Evansville, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his father, Thelbert Traylor, an infant sister, Mary Traylor, a sister-in-law, Patricia Traylor, an infant niece, Melissa Traylor, and one nephew, Dustin Klem.

A celebration of life visitation for Todd J. Traylor will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be put towards the funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.