Kimball International is thrilled to announce that three of their products were recognized by Interior Design Magazine during the 18th annual Best of Year (BoY) Awards. The BoY Awards honor the most significant work of the year by recognizing designers, manufacturers, and architects

from around the world. Interior Design’s BoY Award has become the ultimate measure of excellence as it showcases what’s happening today in design while simultaneously setting the bar for the future. Kithara (Contract Lounge Collection category), Picado (Contract Task Seating category), and Mariben (Contract Tables category) were all recognized as BoY Award Honorees.

“The BoY awards are distinguished because they judge products holistically from innovation to functionality to aesthetics,” said Angie Schuch, Vice President, Product Marketing, Kimball International. “Being recognized in three categories is such an honor These awards confirm that our design and development process is exceptional and provides product solutions that are relevant, beautiful, and appreciated.”

Kithara™ Lounge

This iconic collection of lounge seating and occasional tables was

designed by Brad Ascalon. Crafted with sculpted hardwood frames and

refined mortise and tenon joinery, Kithara features plush cushions,

hand-stitched details, and elevated table top materiality options. The

collection’s balance and harmony echo Ascalon’s deep connection to

music and his intimate understanding of how design elements generate

emotional responses.

Picado™ Seating

Picado’s eye-catching, monochromatic palette makes it easy to add style and

functionality to any multipurpose space. Designed to accommodate collaborative

settings, Picado supports changing postures and provides maximum comfort with

its intuitive adjustments and flex back design. Choose from worksurface and stool

height solutions to outfit entire spaces with consistent style.

Mariben™ Pull-Up Tables

Mariben pull-up tables combine smart design with stylish contours. Its crescent shaped base plate allows the pull-up table to be nestled around the leg of a chair or lounge seating, enabling the surface to be closer to the user. This base design

also accommodates nesting for easy storage or tiered tables. Mariben incorporates mixed materials, height adjustability, and varied shaped tops, cultivating a table solution that is practical, affordable, and flexible.

About Kimball International

Kimball International is a leading commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship, and today’s design-driven

thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, employees, and communities. For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences,

turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and David Edward. Kimball International, based in Jasper, Indiana, is a business unit of HNI Corporation.